Keurig Green Mountain required a permanent display that would be merchandised in high-traffic locations within Walmart stores to build shopper awareness of the large assortment of K-Cup® packs available in the Keurig® hot brewing system. The 4-way display design allows shoppers and retail stock clerks easy access to the K-Cup® packs. The long sides of the Islander use gravity-fed injection molded shelves. This allows the packs to be merchandised at a 45 degree angle and face-up the front side of the package towards the shopper. This display was created by New Dimensions Research, 260 Spagnoli Road, Melville, NY 11747; www.ndrc.com.