MasonWays’ Bulk End Cap and Free Standing Island Displays create a permanent in-store location off the gondola shelf and at the end of isles to build better product awareness and increases impulse sales. Several sizes and optional colors are available. Durable shelves with molded plastic spacers and bases require no tools to assemble. The complete merchandiser ships knocked down. For more information, contact MasonWays Indestructible Plastics, 580 Village Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33409; (Web Site) www.masonways.com