Whirlpool needed an innovative display to launch its French Door Bottom Mount Refrigerators. The refrigerator was systematically disassembled to convert the entire back wall into a custom 65″ interactive monitor. A new electronic ecosystem helped drive engagement, powering mini-PCs and sensors that respond to shopper interaction. Static exterior POS prompted shoppers to open the doors and launch the experience. Once the doors were open, the 65″ screen animation took over and invited the shopper to interact with sliding shelves for more information or press a digital button display to dive deeper into specific features. This display was created by Darko, 2026 Summit Commerce Park, Twinsburg, Ohio 44087; (Web Site) www.darkoinc.com