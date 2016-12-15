Yuengling needed a case stacker display for supermarkets. This 12″ x 16″ x 64″ case stacker is constructed from stained and DigitallyStainedTM plywood with 4CP digitally printed logos on the header, shelf faces and sides of the unit. The rack is stable and there is no assembly required for this unit, the header simply gets dropped into place. Each shelf fits four 6-packs and/or a case of Yuengling. This display was created by Heritage Sign & Display, Inc., 344 Industrial Road, Nesquehoning, PA 18240; (Web Site) www.popsigns.com