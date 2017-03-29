DSA will be showing backlit and edgelit light boxes, for indoor or outdoor use, light panels, menu boards, advertising kiosks, and directories. This Hidden Hinge Light Box was created for luggage and accessories retailer Vera Bradley in a faux window display for an interior mall location. The Hidden Hinge Light Box features a concealed hinge locking door that securely protects graphics. This light box model is available in two depths, 3-7/8″ and 6-3/4″ for large format applications. To learn more, contact DSA/Phototech at Booth 5349, or call 310-537-5000; (Web Site) www.lightboxes.com