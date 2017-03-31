3M worked with Marketing Impact Limited to develop a spinning floor standing display for hardware stores to support a high profile brand acquisition and to showcase their line of workers’ safety products. Amongst the criteria was that all graphic panels needed to be interchangeable. The resulting spinner display is made from a laser-cut sheet metal frame with acrylic and printed styrene forming storage bins for the products. A companion countertop display was also created for promoting smaller items. For more information, contact Marketing Impact, Ltd., 50 Planchet Road, Concord, Ontario, Canada L4K 2C7; (Web Site) www.displaypeople.com