Walls & Forms has introduced the T2 modular frame system, which is extremely versatile and allows for maximum display options. The system is designed for changeability and is nearly invisible once graphics, plates and shelving are installed. Modularity of cross-rails allow for frame system that can incorporate shelves, multimedia displays, etc. Also provides flexibility of using same frames as wall-mounted and reconfigured back-2-back for free-standing with same functionality. Graphics, panels and shelving are easily changed out with no tools or dismantling of frame. For more information, contact Walls & Forms, 204 Airline Drive, Coppell, TX 75019; (Web Site) www.wallsforms.com