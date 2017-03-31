C+A Global recently debuted its 30×90′ custom exhibit rental at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The structure utilized white and black gloss laminate on the walls and flooring to create a bright, clean and reflective exhibit, which made the stunning booth impossible to ignore on the show floor. The exhibit’s design was strategically divided into distinct environments, each representing individual brands under a single roof. One of theses brands was Polaroid, which was planning to unveil its new instant digital camera – the Polaroid Pop – for its 80th anniversary. Hung high overhead were two large fabric signs representing the C+A Global corporate identity. For more information, contact Absolute Exhibits, 1382 Valencia Ave., Tustin, CA 92780; (Web Site) www.absoluteexhibits.com