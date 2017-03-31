Kingspan Insulation introduced its new line of insulation and weather barrier products at the 2017 International Builder’s Show. The key objective at IBS was to generate awareness of the Kingspan brand and new products in an exhibit utilizing modern styling, eye catching graphics and bold visuals while avoiding the use of costly ceiling hung structures. Kingspan utilized a 30’x50′ custom exhibit solution that featured large ground supported fabric logo headers with projection, four freestanding internally illuminated fabric graphic product stations, private and semi-private meeting areas and a large reception area. This exhibit was created by CDI USA, Inc.,1501 Rock Mountain Blvd., Stone Mountain, GA 30083; (Web Site) www.cdi-world.com