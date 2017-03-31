Revel Systems wanted to “STANDOUT” with great presence at the NRA Show with a 50×50 booth space featuring bright lighted graphics, maximum height structure and a floorplan that allowed space for heavy traffic as the conference flow brought attendees to the exhibit hall in large, hectic bursts. To accentuate booth, the booth staff served warm Cinnabon’s to bring in the people and then used their PowerPoint stations to present and demonstrate their solution. For more information, contact The Tradeshow Network Marketing Group, 1900 E. Tyler Road, St. Charles, IL 60174; (Web Site) www.thetradeshownetwork.com