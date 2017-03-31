Alibaba’s CES 2017 booth was divided into three different zones – Alihome, Alicity and Aliworld – showcasing Alibaba’s solutions beyond ecommerce and trade to smart living and digital applications for homes and cities. MC2 engineered and built the 40×100 exhibit, which featured several unique demos including the facial recognition, “Meet Yourself in a Famous Painting,” where CES attendees’ faces were matched with classic European portraits from artists like Leonardo da Vinci and Rembrandt. The “Internet Car” demo featured Alibaba’s connected car system for future driverless vehicles. Using a VR headset, this demo showed how the system can navigate, warn drivers about risks, and more. For more information, contact MC2, 3 Alpine Court, Chestnut Ridge, NY 10977;(Web Site) www.mc2.com