Air Liquide was in need of an eye-catching island exhibit to help them display their brand recently at Semicon West. Surety partnered with Orbus Exhibit & Display Group to produce a booth that checked off all Air Liquide’s needs. The open floor plan of the double-deck island exhibit allowed for natural traffic through the booth, helping visitors interact with staff. Fabric graphics lining the staircase, upper deck and backwall of the lower area were ideal for branding, and the counters provided plentiful space for greeting and meeting with booth visitors, as well as storing materials for the booth. The meeting space on the upper deck was ideal for interacting with visitors in a semi-private environment. For more information, contact Orbus Exhibit & Display Group, 9033 Murphy Road, Woodridge IL 60517; (Web Site) www.orbus.com