Freshwave is using this display, which holds a large line of eco friendly odor eliminating products. There is a 1 and 2 sided version of this display to help merchandise a lot of product in a small space with maximum impact. Removable graphics allows for easy promotional changes. Supportive shelves allow for any number of plan-o-grams. The display features sturdy tubing and wire construction with options for integrated LCD displays. This display was created by SharkSkin Design Inc., 16565 Falkirk Trail, Lakeville MN 55044; (Web Site) www.sharkskindesign.com