Angry Orchard Releases Tapped Maple

Angry Orchard has released its new seasonal hard cider Angry Orchard Tapped Maple. Tapped Maple blends American culinary apples with a hint of maple syrup from Vermont maple trees for a not-too-sweet cider with a bright apple taste.

“Like apples, not all maple syrup is created equal. The flavors can vary significantly from season to season and depending on production techniques,” said Ryan Burk, Head Cider Maker at Angry Orchard.

Tapped Maple (5.0% ABV) is made from apples high in acidity. The dry cider base is then backsweetened – a common cider making technique that occurs after fermentation – with maple syrup to achieve balance between contrasting flavors.