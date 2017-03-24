AZEK Provides Naming Rights To Dayton Dragons ‘Dragons Lair’

AZEK Building Products, a developer of low maintenance, premium building materials, has partnered with the Dayton Dragons, including naming rights and product donation to the Dragon’s Lair at Fifth Third Field.

Attendees will now be able to enjoy Dayton Dragons games from the newly-designed space featuring AZEK Deck’s Vintage Collection in Mahogany with a Dark Hickory accent. Not only will the performance decking made in nearby Wilmington, OH enhance the Dragons Lair through its pleasing aesthetics, it will also stand the test of time due to its durability and ability to resist mold, mildew, stains, scratches, insects, rotting and fading.