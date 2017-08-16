Big Red, America’s original and bestselling red soda, kicks off the grilling season and their 80th Anniversary with its “BBQ Across America” promotion. Known for its sweet and smooth flavor, Big Red drinkers love to pair the soft drink with bold flavors such as BBQ.
Big Red will reward fans with BBQ-related prizes all summer long, from Memorial Day to Labor Day, including a grand prize Ultimate Summer BBQ Party for the lucky winner and 50 guests. Back by consumer demand, Big Red will also release the limited edition favorite flavor, Big Red Vanilla Float. This will be available in 20oz and 2 Liter packages in select markets.
“Big Red and BBQ are the ultimate pairing. This summer we’re inviting consumers to complement their backyard BBQs with the sweet and smooth flavor of Big Red and win iconic BBQ related prizes,” said Big Red’s SVP of Marketing Thomas Oh.
Big Red’s BBQ Across America Promotion Kicks Off The Summer
Big Red, America’s original and bestselling red soda, kicks off the grilling season and their 80th Anniversary with its “BBQ Across America” promotion. Known for its sweet and smooth flavor, Big Red drinkers love to pair the soft drink with bold flavors such as BBQ.