BP will introduce new, highly interactive fuel pumps to make filling up a more enjoyable experience. Named “Miles,” the new BP Personality Pump uses a proprietary interactive technology to audibly greet consumers and initiate the fueling experience. While filling up, consumers can select music on Pandora, record a video e-card to share on social media sites or play music trivia. Miles processes responses in real-time through a touchscreen tablet and guides consumers through a wide array of entertainment options.
“The BP Personality Pump is one of the biggest innovations at U.S. retail fueling stations in many years,” said Donna Sanker, Chief Marketing Officer of BP Fuels North America. “We believe this technology could change the way people think about the typical fill-up and give consumers another reason to visit our stations.”
BP Unveils ‘Personality Pumps’
