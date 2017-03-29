Breckenridge Brewery Collaborates For New Nitro Dry Irish Stout

Breckenridge Brewery has channeled the luck of the Irish in its spring installment of its Nitro Series seasonal line: Nitro Dry Irish Stout.

In collaboration with Boundary Brewing Cooperative of Belfast, Northern Ireland, Breckenridge created a new world take on an old world classic in this Dry Irish Stout. Nitro Dry Irish Stout is a traditional Irish beer that offers a drinking experience only nitrogen can create by lending a smooth, balanced flavor and a velvety head. Made with roasted barley and Irish Stout Malt, this black beer has subtle flavors of coffee and hints of grain.

“Our collaboration with Boundary Brewing resulted in a truly authentic Irish stout. We worked closely with their brewer, Matthew, to develop this recipe using ingredients from his homeland,” said Todd Usry, President and brewmaster of Breckenridge Brewery. “The process of creating the recipe together and having Matthew come here to brew with us was so positive for our entire brew staff, and the outcome is delicious.”