Bud Light, the Official Beer Sponsor of the NFL, is further celebrating passionate NFL fans around the league by introducing limited-edition “Strike Gold” Super Bowl-themed packaging. Randomly seeded in select packs are gold Super Bowl 51 cans, which – when found – give fans the opportunity to enter for a chance to score big at the end of the season and win tickets to attend the Super Bowl each year for the rest of their life (up to 51 years).
“All season long, Bud Light has celebrated the most passionate and dedicated fans that the NFL has to offer, and as the playoffs approach, we want to see fandom turned up another notch,” said Anna Rogers, Director of NFL partnerships and strategy, Anheuser-Busch. “Most NFL fans likely won’t see one Super Bowl in their lifetime, so we figured what better way to reward one of the NFL’s biggest fans than by giving him or her tickets to the big game for the rest of their life?”
Bud Light Promotion Offers Chance To Win Super Bowl Tickets
