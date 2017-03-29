Buffalo Wild Wings Introduces Craft Beer From Lagunitas Brewing

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering fans a brand new craft beer brewed by Lagunitas Brewing and designed as the perfect complement to eating wings and watching sports. Fandom Ale is a hoppy pale wheat ale that is available on tap in all Buffalo Wild Wings locations throughout the U.S.

“Everything we do, from our food to beverages and in-restaurant viewing experience, is for our love of the sports fan,” said Todd Kronebusch, V.P., Guest Innovation at Buffalo Wild Wings. “We’re upping our game in craft beer innovation by offering this limited release from Lagunitas Brewing, which was designed with the sports fan in mind.”

“Fandom Ale is the 39th of our ‘Fusion’ craft beers, a special series in which we brew unique recipes in batches with very special limited releases that reflect a true fusion of the creativity and ideas of our brand,” said Karen Hamilton, Director of Communications for Lagunitas Brewing Co. “We worked to come up with something approachable, interesting and fun for sports fans.”