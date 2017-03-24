California Pizza Kitchen Enhances Pizza Dough Rewards Program

California Pizza Kitchen has launched its enhanced CPK Pizza Dough Rewards Mobile App now offering guests the ability to pay their check from their phone, order online and track, earn and redeem loyalty rewards, all within the mobile app.

Ashley Ceraolo, Sr. VP, Marketing & Beverage at California Pizza Kitchen, said, “Not only can CPK guests use the app to order online, they can also check in at their table to earn and apply loyalty rewards and decide when and how to pay for their meal easily and conveniently from their phone.”

Features of the enhanced CPK Pizza Dough Rewards app include: Mobile pay, Enhanced mobile takeout ordering, Location-based navigation to find the nearest CPK restaurant, and Push notifications for local promotions and offers,

Developed in partnership with Paytronix, the enhanced app also makes it easier than ever to earn, track and apply rewards from CPK’s “Pizza Dough Rewards” loyalty program.