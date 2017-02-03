Campbell Soup has launched Well Yes!, a new ready-to-serve soup line that features clean, simple and nutritious ingredients available in nine flavors. The soups feature purposeful ingredients like kale, quinoa, barley, beans and sweet potatoes.
“Our goal is to bring real, affordable and deliciously crafted soup to the soup aisle,” said Sophie Arsenlis, Director of Marketing, Soup Strategy at Campbell Soup. “With the Well Yes! brand, we are saying ‘yes’ to real food and well-being by only using ingredients that consumers know and trust.”
Campbell Soup Company Launches Well Yes!™ Brand
