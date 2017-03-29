Carl’s Jr. & Hardee’s Introduce Budweiser Cheese Bacon Burger

Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, recently offered the Budweiser Beer Cheese Bacon Burger.

Brad Haley, Chief Marketing Officer for Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, said, “Our new Budweiser Beer Cheese Bacon Burger combines the best of what we do with Budweiser beer cheese sauce, Applewood-smoked bacon and caramelized onions on a charbroiled, grass-fed, all-natural beef patty. It really is a beer and burger lover’s dream come true.”

“Anheuser-Busch is excited to join forces with Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s for this retail partnership,” said Josh Halpern, V.P., Small Format & On-Premise for Anheuser-Busch.