CELSIUS Launches Line Extension For Natural Channel

Celsius Holdings, the makers of CELSIUS fitness drink, has launched its first line extension, broadening its reach into the natural channel.

The new line has six refreshing flavors: three sparkling: grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate and three non-carbonated: pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries & cream.

The natural line extension boasts a clean ingredient panel featuring 100% natural caffeine from green-coffee-bean extract, and an all-natural sweetener. CELSIUS’ proven, proprietary formula, delivers the unique benefits of accelerating metabolism and burning body fat while providing a boost of healthy energy.