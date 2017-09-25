Chivas Regal is aiming to inspire a new generation by introducing The Chivas Fight Club. This initiative is centered on boxing in partnership with Gennady “GGG” Golovkin. Gennady is boxing’s middleweight champion of the world, who personifies the Chivas spirit of shared success and dedication.
Golovkin enters the ring as the face of The Chivas Fight Club campaign, a nationwide effort promoting the unique fighter within every individual, offering exclusive access to activities, events and content for those who enter.
Chivas Regal Launches The Chivas Fight Club
