Chivas Regal, the world’s first luxury whisky, has launched Chivas Regal Ultis, the first blended malt Scotch whisky from the House of Chivas. From the millions of casks in the Chivas Brothers inventory, only 1% has been hand-selected by the expert blending team to create Chivas Regal Ultis.
Chivas Regal Ultis will be available in limited cities across the U.S. at a suggested retail price of $200.
Chivas Regal Presents Chivas Regal Ultis™
