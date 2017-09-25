Chobani is revolutionizing the dairy aisle once again with Chobani Smooth, the company’s first foray into non-Greek, classic yogurt.
Chobani Smooth is a low-fat (1-1.5%) classic yogurt with 25% less sugar and twice the protein of other traditional yogurts.
Chobani Smooth is made by lightly straining the yogurt to keep the protein that’s naturally found in milk-using a unique blend of live and active cultures and probiotics-without the tart taste and thicker texture typically found in strained yogurts. The yogurt is then blended with natural ingredients and real fruit or vanilla, depending on the flavor. Like all of Chobani’s products, Chobani Smooth is made with only natural, non-GMO ingredients, real fruit, live and active cultures, and fresh milk from cows not treated with rBST.
Hamdi Ulukaya, Chobani CEO said, “With Chobani Smooth, we’re bringing craftmanship back to traditional yogurt. We’re giving people a delicious, natural option in another section of the dairy aisle.”
Chobani Displays Chobani Smooth
