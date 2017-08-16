Christian Siriano Styles Ecco Domani Summer Bottle

Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio has partnered with acclaimed fashion designer Christian Siriano to create a limited-edition label for the summer season.
Drawing inspiration from 1960s Palm Springs, Siriano’s label brings to life the iconic glamour of the era while celebrating Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio’s distinguishing flavor profile. With an exuberant palm-leaf pattern decorated in Ecco Domani’s signature green and bright pinks, the limited-edition label effortlessly upgrades the everyday and helps set the tone for the perfect summertime soiree.
“Christian Siriano’s design for Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio beautifully represents the brand’s commitment to supporting personal style,” said Julia Nader, Director of Mar
