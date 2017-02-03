Coca-Cola is rolling out ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee offerings. Gold Peak will introduce two flavors of both cold-brew coffees (Salted Caramel and Almond Toffee) and bottled tea lattes (Chai and Vanilla).
Coca-Cola also will produce, distribute and market a line of Dunkin’ Donuts-branded iced coffee beverages, which will be sold in grocery stores, convenience stores and in Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants. Four flavors – Original, Mocha, Espresso and French Vanilla – will be offered in re-sealable PET bottles.
Coca-Cola Announces Ready-To-Drink Coffees
