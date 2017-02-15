The Coca-Cola Journey recently took its storytelling mission on a three week cross country road trip. A mobile publishing project called JourneyxJourney sent two Millennial brand journalists from the Coca-Cola Journey team on the mobile tour to discover, capture and amplify stories about the 130-year-old company’s deep ties to American culture.
The road trip marks the maiden voyage of the Coca-Cola Journey “Mobile Brand Publishing Unit,” a 40-ft. motorhome converted into a video production studio equipped with cameras, filming drones and editing equipment. An onboard crew will create everything from social videos to documentary-style longform films along the route. They will create and co-create daily content with consumers, fans and employees – including Journey articles, blogs, social posts, photos and more.
Doug Busk, Director, Social Media & Digital Communications, Coca-Cola Co. said, “This allows us to get outside our digital box and into the real world.”
Coca-Cola Embarks On Storytelling Road Trip
