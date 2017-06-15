Coca-Cola can now deliver branded video, e-coupons and more through a new digital signage system that tailors messaging to approaching shoppers based on data on their smartphones. The plug-and-play system, which is powered by a mix of Google Cloud technologies, works on any HDMI-ready display on end caps and menu boards.
“We’re using the power of the cloud to bring a real-time, media-rich experience to shoppers in the store,” said Greg Chambers, Global Group Director of Digital Innovation for Coca-Cola.
Coca-Cola Utilizes Google-Powered Digital Signage
Coca-Cola can now deliver branded video, e-coupons and more through a new digital signage system that tailors messaging to approaching shoppers based on data on their smartphones. The plug-and-play system, which is powered by a mix of Google Cloud technologies, works on any HDMI-ready display on end caps and menu boards.