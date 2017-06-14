Dassault Systèmes announced that Procter & Gamble is deploying Dassault Systèmes’ “Perfect Product” and “Perfect Package” industry solution experiences to connect thousands of users to data, colleagues and consumers. This accelerates and improves the company’s packaging and product design, requirements management and program management.
Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform helps P&G to leverage its scale with greater agility to innovate, efficiently manage and accelerate product programs in the context of short product lifecycles, fluctuating costs of raw materials, and highly variable consumer demand.
“Perfect Product” and “Perfect Package” are being extended across P&G to 18,000 users in research and development, quality and other disciplines to support the design and development of products.
Dassault Systèmes Adds Procter & Gamble To Its 3DEXPERIENCE Platform Clients
