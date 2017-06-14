Deschutes Brewery’s Street Pub tour is partnering with three of Oregon’s most beloved companies to bring new energy and activities to fans in five U.S. cities. This year, the brewery has added title partners that share its culture, sustainability and philanthropic goals: Hydro Flask, Humm Kombucha and KEEN Footwear.
Joey Pleich, Field Marketing Manager for Deschutes Brewery, said, “With more than 140,000 in attendance at over seven events last year, we knew it was time to take it to the next level. This year, the event will feature even more taps at new bar locations, the Deschutes ‘Worth Sharing Challenge’ (head-to-head team competitions), some incredible street artists and our new title partners all working to raise even more dollars for deserving nonprofits!”
The 400-foot-long Street Pub will pour a selection of Deschutes Brewery beers, including Mirror Pond Pale Ale, Black Butte Porter and Fresh Squeezed IPA.
Deschutes Brewery Embarks On 2017 Street Pub Tour
Deschutes Brewery’s Street Pub tour is partnering with three of Oregon’s most beloved companies to bring new energy and activities to fans in five U.S. cities. This year, the brewery has added title partners that share its culture, sustainability and philanthropic goals: Hydro Flask, Humm Kombucha and KEEN Footwear.