YouCam Makeup, the smart cosmetic app, which harnesses accurate augmented reality and facial mapping technology for a true-to-life virtual makeover, has partnered with Estée Lauder to celebrate the launch of Estée Lauder’s new Pure Colour LOVE lipstick. Consumers in the UK market can now try on all 30 shades in real-time through the app.
“YouCam Makeup is honoured to partner with Estée Lauder, to deliver a one-of-a-kind instore beauty experience,” said Perfect Corp. CEO, Alice Chang. “The seamless integration of YouCam’s virtual instore magic mirrors elevates the beauty shopping experience to a new realm inviting customers to experiment with products, discovering the entire Pure Color Love lip collection in a matter of seconds.”
Estée Lauder Forms Beauty PartnershipWith YouCam Makeup
YouCam Makeup, the smart cosmetic app, which harnesses accurate augmented reality and facial mapping technology for a true-to-life virtual makeover, has partnered with Estée Lauder to celebrate the launch of Estée Lauder’s new Pure Colour LOVE lipstick. Consumers in the UK market can now try on all 30 shades in real-time through the app.