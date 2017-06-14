New Belgium Brewing’s “Fat Tire presents the Tour de Fat” a traveling philanthropic beer, music, and bike festival has kicked off a 33-show season.
This year’s events will include world-class entertainment by the likes of The Roots, Third Eye Blind, The All-American Rejects, The Naked and Famous, Michael Franti & Spearhead, X-Ambassadors, and many more. New Belgium has raised more than $4.5 million for partnering non-profits since its inception. This summer Tour de Fat hopes to generate more than $600,000 in support of local causes.
Sam Sawyer, Fat Tire Brand Manager, said “Not only do folks get a great event with top musical acts and plenty of spectacle, local non-profits get a cash injection and the opportunity to share their message. It’s a win-win-and win-again scenario.”
Fat Tire’s Tour de Fat To Travel To 33 Cities
