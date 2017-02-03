First Alert and Google Home have partnered to develop schemas to enable Onelink® by First Alert products to work with the Google Home device and its hands-free, voice-controlled Google Assistant technology.
The first Onelink product, a smart Wi-Fi Thermostat, gives users the ability to command activities, such as turning heat or air conditioning on or off, or setting temperature schedules.
The Onelink Thermostat will be sold at home improvement stores, electronics stores and mass merchandisers nationwide.
First Alert Partners With Google On Home Platform
First Alert and Google Home have partnered to develop schemas to enable Onelink® by First Alert products to work with the Google Home device and its hands-free, voice-controlled Google Assistant technology.