Lee’s Sandwiches has opened its first Lee’s Coffee Roastery in Westminster, CA. This exciting and interactive Lee’s Coffee Roastery is dedicated to providing small batch, freshly roasted, and specialty coffee beans from around the world.
Since 1983, Lee’s Coffee embarked on a mission to share the love and passion for Vietnamese style coffee in the United States.
Now, the Lee’s Coffee Roastery offers freshly roasted beans directly to customers where they can discover and experience a variety of the finest beans from Asia to Central & South America.
First Lee’s Coffee Roastery Opens In California
