Four Loko Introduces New ‘Bold Series’ Beer

Creative, The Magazine of Promotion and Marketing ISSN-0737-5883 is published on a bi-monthly basis by Magazines/Creative Inc., 31 Merrick Avenue, Suite 60, Merrick, NY 11566, Tel. 516-378-0800. Form 3579 is requested. Second Class postage paid at New York, NY and additional mailing offices. Send address changes to Creative, 31 Merrick Avenue, Suite 60, Merrick, NY 11566 or via E-mail.

Creative is published in the interest of sales promotion and marketing executives who manage Point-of-Purchase Display, Trade Show Exhibit and Sales Promotion Programs. The annual subscription rate for the printed magazine is $30.00 in the United States and $50.00 in all other countries. The single copy price is $4.00 in the United States. The Annual Illustrated Guide is $20.00.