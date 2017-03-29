Four Loko Introduces New ‘Bold Series’ Beer

Phusion Projects, a Chicago-based multi-brand alcoholic beverage company, has introduced its Four Loko Bold Series beer.
Four Loko Bold Series comes in 23.5 fluid oz. cans.
Phusion Projects President, Jim Sloan, said, “Four Loko drinkers are spontaneous, choosing to live in the moment. We wanted to take the spirit of the Four Loko brand and build on it. This led us to create the Four Loko Bold Series – the first line in a series of product innovations Four Loko will be releasing in 2017. Everything about Bold is based on a thirst for adventure, from the product design to unconventional flavor names.”