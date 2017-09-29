With the introduction of the Garmin Fenix 5 Series GPS watch, Design Phase had to design a display that reflected the personality of this premium product. This Best Buy end cap features an interactive touch screen application. Products are displayed in a way that made it easy to visualize how it would look on your wrist. Eye catching, illuminated images reflect the versatile lifestyle the watch and brand offers. This display was created by Design Phase, 1771 South Lakeside Drive, Waukegan, IL 60085; (Web Site) www.dphase.com