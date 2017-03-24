Hellmann’s Mayonnaise & Mayonnaise Dressings Promote 100% Cage-Free Eggs In The U.S.

As part of its ongoing commitment to use real, simple sustainably-sourced ingredients, Hellmann’s announced that all Hellmann’s Mayonnaise and Mayonnaise Dressings are now made exclusively from Cage-Free Eggs across the U.S. consumer portfolio.

In 2010, America’s favorite mayonnaise brand set the goal to use 100% Cage-Free Eggs by 2020, becoming one of the first brands to do so at a time when only 2% of egg-laying hens in the U.S. were Cage-Free. Through a deep commitment to sustainable sourcing, and strong partnerships with suppliers and animal-welfare organizations, Hellmann’s was able to achieve the goal three years early in the U.S.

Hellmann’s transition to Cage-Free Eggs is one way the brand is delivering on the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan, the company’s blueprint for sustainable growth.

Fans will find the Hellmann’s products they know and love with the same taste and price, now made with 100% Cage-Free Eggs. Consumers will be reminded of this milestone via new product labeling and an integrated marketing campaign, ‘On The Side of Food.’