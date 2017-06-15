Homeowners in Stockholm can access pay-per-use power tools for the garden, eliminating the need to maintain and store hedge trimmers, chainsaws and other tools that are used less frequently.
The Husqvarna Battery Box, is a “smart” 8×3 meter, unattended container with 30 electronic lockers that store battery powered garden care products. Via an iPhone app, homeowners can reserve tools, get instructions, pay, and open the locker to pick up their pre-booked power tool.
Husqvarna Pilots Pay-Per-Use Battery Box
