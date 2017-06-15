Putting bright lights inside beer tap handles is a simple yet powerful technique to increase sales and illumiTap, Deerfield Beach, FL, (www.illumitap.com), has been granted the worldwide utility patent on this revolutionary technology featuring the Transmitting Induction Power (TIP) standard.
illumiTap’s patented TIP power systems are comprised of a power sending unit and a receiving coil embedded in the base of a TIP-enabled beer tap handle. The unit is designed to universally-fit all beer tap tower spouts in the market. It is a plug-and-play system that requires no modification to existing draft beer systems.
The TIP-enabled handles can communicate real-time data about beer sales directly to illumiTap clients who can see how much beer is being poured, when and where. Interaction directly with consumers can be done via Bluetooth push messaging.
illumiTap Introduces Smart Beer Tap Handle
