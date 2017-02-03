PepsiCo has introduced LIFEWTR, a new premium bottled water that fuses creativity and design to serve as a source of inspiration, as well as hydration. LIFEWTR is a purified water, pH balanced with electrolytes added for taste. That clean, pure taste is enrobed in a bottle that serves as a canvas for art and design and features rotating label motifs created by emerging artists.
LIFEWTR designs will provide exposure for artists and creatives from the worlds of graphic design, fashion, fine arts, photography and more.
PepsiCo Launches LIFEWTR
