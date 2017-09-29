Interactive Cosmetics Displays

DUCO’s ELITE SERIES Android-Based Quad Core Media Players features the most fluid video playback, offering a wide array of in-store advertising solutions. Quad Core Technology delivers unsurpassed power, speed, and image quality to perform the most task-demanding functions. The media players are offered in Screen Sizes of 18.5″, 15.6″, 13.3″ and 10.1″.They offer up to 1080p Hi-Def Resolution. For more information, contact: DUCO Technologies, 191 N. Gibson Rd., Henderson, NV 89014; (Web Site) www.ducotech.com