Toronto’s new number one destination for Jordan Brand recently opened. The doors to 306 Yonge first opened during the 2016 NBA All-Star Weekend for a special pop-up experience, but now it’s recognizing Toronto’s spot within sports, art, and culture with a permanent home for the Jordan Brand.
Not only will Yonge 306 be the source for the latest and greatest Jordan Brand products, it’ll also feature Centre 23. Centre 23 will serve as Canada’s training hub to prepare athletes with specialized sessions led by Jordan Brand trainers. From Breakfast Club workouts to barbershop services on Get Fresh Thursdays, Centre 23 will both recognize and push Toronto’s athletes.
Jordan Brand On Display In Toronto Location
