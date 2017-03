KAH Tequila Joins Stoli Group Wine & Spirits Portfolio

Stoli Group USA has added KAH Tequila, which produces Blanco, Reposado, Anejo, and Extra Anejo expressions, to its portfolio. Each is presented in its own uniquely decorated, spirited skull bottle.

KAH, which translates to “life” in the ancient Mayan language, is produced by Fabrica de Tequilas Finos in Tequila, Jalisco, Mexico.

“We are on a fast track at Stoli Group with innovative line extensions and strategic portfolio expansion,” said Patrick Piana, CEO, Stoli Group. ‘KAH Tequila is an inventive product line and provides a springboard into a category that is rising quickly in popularity with consumers.”