Knot Standard Custom Menswear Opens Store Inside Bloomingdale’s Flagship In New York

Knot Standard has opened its first store-in-store concept, launching within the Bloomingdale’s Flagship on 59th Street in New York. The Knot Standard shop uses cutting edge technology to allow customers to digitally design and visualize hundreds of fabric options to create their own unique custom garments on a large in-store touchscreen.

The Knot Standard store-in-store business model requires zero inventory and is powered by expert stylists and a 54 inch LED touchscreen, combining the best of old world tailoring service with new age technology.