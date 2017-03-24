Kombucha Available On Tap At Natural Grocers

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage is offering Kombucha on tap with the introduction of new Kombucha Kegerators.

As innovations in the Kombucha world expand, aficionados of the fizzy drink are exploring new ways to customize their experience, and Natural Grocers is at the forefront of this growing trend. Natural Grocers customers can purchase GT’s Kombucha straight from Kombucha Kegerators.

Customers will be able to visit the store to fill a 32 or 64 ounce growler jug with their GT’s Kombucha flavor of choice. Flavors on tap will include Gingerade and Synergy Trilogy.