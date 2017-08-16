Korbel California Champagne is celebrating the spirit of summer with the release of its new, limited-edition bottle wrap inspired by the season.
Featuring a vibrant design of blue waves, the “Poolside” bottle wrap paints a picture of water flowing around the bottle. The renowned, classic Korbel logo on a crisp white label pops against the blue background, and is topped with a bright white capsule wrap. The striking bottle is the perfect summer accessory for pool parties and outdoor gatherings.
Korbel Releases ‘Poolside’ Bottle Wrap In Time For Summer
