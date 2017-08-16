MAGNUM Ice Cream returns to New York City for the summer season. The experience features a “dipping bar” where ice cream enthusiasts can create custom MAGNUM bars by selecting silky vanilla bean or rich chocolate ice cream bars to be hand-dipped in their choice of real Belgian dark, milk or white chocolate. Visitors can then choose three toppings from a selection of 20 premium ingredients, including rose petals, pink Himalayan sea salt and crispy fig.
“Both the fashion and art scenes in the Meatpacking District make for the perfect backdrop for this year’s MAGNUM New York location,” said Bruno Francisco, Senior Global Marketing Director at Unilever. “Guests can look forward to the indulgent MAGNUM ice cream they love, plus a new selection of premium toppings inspired by culinary trends, like caramel half popped popcorn and amaretti cookie crumbles.”
MAGNUM Ice Cream Popup Returns To NYC This Summer
